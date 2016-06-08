ALTON - The Alton Fire Department and Alton Police Department responded to a call that a natural gas line had been hit in the 100 block of Candy Lane in Alton at around 9:30 a.m. on Wednesday. Thankfully, no one was injured in the situation.

The call originally came in that a car had hit a gas line, but that wasn’t the case. Someone was looking for a possible water leak in the roadway and hit an unmarked gas line in the road, Alton Fire Department Battalion Chief Brad Sweetman said.

Article continues after sponsor message

Ameren came out and shut the gas line off and then began the repair.

“There was no gas interruption to any of the homes,” Sweetman said. “It was a gas line that was abandoned and never disconnected.”

More like this: