ALTON, IL – October 17, 2012 – Autumn’s Child chamber ensemble performs Global Chamber Music, a hybrid of world, jazz, classical and folk styles, at Jacoby Arts Center on Saturday, October 27 at 7 p.m. This return engagement in the LIVE at Jacoby: Saturday Nights concert program is one you do not want to miss. Advance tickets are advisable.

Award winning artist Mark Holland is considered by many authorities on the Native American Flute to be among the top flutists performing and recording today. He has been called “the Jimi Hendrix of the Native American Flute.” His unique approach and usage of the flute along with his technical skills brings about such comparisons.

Holland showcases the versatility of the Native American Flute, creating new acoustic instrumental fusion, an eclectic sound that is truly one of a kind. He will be joined by Billy Engel, guitar and vocals, Valentina Takova, cello, and Brian May on drums, all outstanding musicians in their own right.

Mark Holland founded Autumn’s Child in 1995. He began his publishing and record label, Cedar in Sage Music, in 1997, and has recorded 16 CDs to date. Holland has a B.A. in Music from the University of Missouri where he studied with two members of the St. Louis Symphony. He is known for his unique soulful style of “playing from the heart.” Holland has been a featured artist at the International Native American Flute Association conventions in Kent, Ohio, Taos, New Mexico, Belmont, California, and Eau Claire, Wisconsin. He also has been a featured artist at numerous flute and art festivals throughout the country. Holland has recorded tracks for a future PBS documentary, “Redemption Road,” and appeared as a guest on Capitol recording artist Chris Ledoux’s CD, “Horsepower.”

Holland’s music has been played on NPR, PRI, JPR, and Satellite Radio stations, as well as on Jet Blue, Frontier, and Air Tran airlines. In 2009 his CD “Reflections” was nominated for an Indian Summer Music Award, and “For Such a Time is This” was a finalist in Native American songs category for Just Plain Folks Music Award. His “Visions and Dreams” was nominated for best New Age album. Mark Holland has shared the stage with such diverse artists as R. Carlos Nakai, Mary Youngblood, Bill Miller, and Oregon, among others.

Jacoby’s doors will open at 6 p.m., and the music begins at 7. Admission costs $10 or $8 for seniors and students, and a beverage cash bar is available. Tickets may be purchased at Jacoby Arts Center, Halpin Music, Jerseyville Public Library, Wood River Public Library, or by phone at 618-462-5222. LIVE at Jacoby: Saturday Nights is sponsored in part by WBGZ Radio 1570 AM of Alton.

Located at 627 East Broadway in Alton, Illinois, Jacoby Arts Center is open Tuesdays through Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., late on Thursdays until 8 p.m., and closed on Sundays and Mondays. For more information, visit www.jacobyartscenter.org or call 618-462-5222.

Jacoby Arts Center is a nonprofit organization whose mission is to foster the artistic development and economic success of artists, and to expand accessibility to the arts through programs that promote education, participation and exploration.

