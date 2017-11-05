ST. LOUIS - Thunderstorms becoming numerous continuing into the early evening is the forecast tonight in the St. Louis region. Highest severe weather threat is until 7 p.m.

Get The Latest News!

Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.

Article continues after sponsor message

The National Weather Service in St. Louis said there is potential for isolated tornadoes during the storm.

Unsettled and increasingly stormy weather is expected today. A cold front will push southeast across the region leading to extensive thunderstorm development roughly along the I-44 corridor in Missouri and I-70 corridor in Illinois.

The thunderstorms will then track southeast across southeastern Missouri and southwest Illinois through the late afternoon and early evening. Some of the storms will likely be severe with large hail and damaging winds.

More like this:

Aug 18, 2023 - Weather Station For Gathering Atmospheric Data Deployed On Field Station Roof

Jul 25, 2023 - NWS Says Temps Should Top 100 Degrees Or Above Over Next Three Days

Sep 13, 2023 - Illinois 157 Lane Closures Begin Sept. 18

Aug 22, 2023 - It's Hot, Hot, Hot: Caution Outside Urged As Excessive Heat Warning In Place For Region

Sep 6, 2023 - Martin Luther King Bridge Closure Begins Sept. 8

 