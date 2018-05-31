ST. LOUIS - The National Weather Service in St. Louis issued an alert that there is a strong possibility of scattered to numerous severe storms possible Thursday afternoon and evening, with the highest coverage expected over Southwest Illinois and Southeast Missouri.

The Weather Service said today’s primary threats are very large hail (in excess of 2
- inches) and damaging wind gusts to 70 mph.

Storms should develop in the mid-afternoon today across portions of Central and South-Central Missouri. Storms will then expand eastward into East/Southeast Missouri and Southwest Illinois through late afternoon/early evening hours. The tornado risk today is low, the Weather Service said.

Additional severe thunderstorms are possible on Saturday afternoon/evening.

