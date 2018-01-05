The Mississippi River near Alton was showing some ice on Thursday.

ST. LOUIS - The U.S. National Weather Service in St. Louis has posted a warning that Sunday could be icy around the region.

Get The Latest News!

Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.

Article continues after sponsor message

A period of freezing rain will accumulate on untreated surfaces which will likely cause hazardous travel conditions on untreated roads, the National Weather Service said in an alert.

A wintry mix of precipitation is expected to develop Sunday morning, so hazardous driving conditions are likely, the Weather Service said. Temperatures are forecast to warm above freezing during the afternoon which will change the mix to rain and continue into the evening hours.

Unfortunately, the ground is very frozen from the last two weeks and therefore the rain may continue to freeze on untreated roads, sidewalks, etc., into the afternoon hours, the Weather Service said.

More like this:

Sep 22, 2023 - Gold Star Mother's and Family's Ceremony Changing Locations

Aug 18, 2023 - Weather Station For Gathering Atmospheric Data Deployed On Field Station Roof

Jun 28, 2023 - Air Quality Alert Issued: Smokey Haze From Wildfires Engulfs Region

Jul 13, 2023 - Dual Rainbows Spotted, Offer Thrill To Those Who Saw Them

Aug 28, 2023 - Alton Food Truck Festival Draws Big Crowd

Related Video:

FloodPrep Tour Visits Alton

 