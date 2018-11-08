ST. LOUIS - It is that time of year again, where we have to start watching the forecasts. See any time the latest weather changes at: http://www.riverbender.com/weather/

The National Weather Service in St. Louis said today all indications are the area will see its first snow accumulation of the season Thursday night.

"Up to a dusting is possible on grassy areas in parts of the St. Louis metropolitan area," the National Weather Service in St. Louis said Thursday morning.

This is the NWS forecast: "Rain spreads into central and northeast Missouri Thursday evening, mixing with snow by early evening. Precipitation continues to overspread the area and snow becomes dominant across central and northeast Missouri and west central Illinois Thursday after 6 p.m. Rain begins to change to snow across east central Missouri toward midnight and Friday morning from midnight to 6 a.m., rain changes to snow across southwest Illinois and the remainder of east central/southeast Missouri."

Riverbender.com will keep viewers aware of the forecast and any changes ahead on its site.

