ST. LOUIS - The National Weather Service in St. Louis released this information Saturday afternoon: "The Flash Flood Watch has been canceled for all of the Saint Louis Metro Area and additional portions of Illinois."

Article continues after sponsor message

NWS continued: "The Watch continues for many areas in Southern and Eastern Illinois until early Sunday morning, where showers and isolated thunderstorms will be capable of producing heavy rainfall that may result in flash flooding.

"If you encounter a flooded roadway, Turn Around, Don’t Drown! When you can safely do so, please also report flooding to us via Facebook or Twitter."