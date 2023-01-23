JERSEYVILLE - Do you have an interest in weather and helping your community? Well, we have an excellent opportunity for you!

The National Weather Service in St. Louis, in coordination with Jersey County Emergency Management Agency, is offering storm spotter classes at Jersey Community High School on February 6th at 6:30 PM. Classes usually take approximately two hours and cover the basics of thunderstorm development, storm structure, the features to look for, and where to find them. They will also cover what, when, and how to report information, as well as basic severe weather safety.

Get The Latest News!

Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.

Article continues after sponsor message

If you would like to assist your local community by becoming a volunteer storm spotter and reporting severe weather to the National Weather Service, or if you simply want to learn more about severe weather, consider attending these informative classes!

More information can be found at https://arcg.is/1y0G1m.

More like this:

Nov 22, 2023 - President Biden Approves Gov. Pritzker Request For Illinois Disaster Declaration

Oct 30, 2023 - Gov. Pritzker Issues Disaster Proclamation For Cook County Due To Severe Weather And Flooding

Aug 30, 2023 - Greene, Calhoun and St. Clair Counties Included: Senators Support Request For Federal Disaster Assistance

Jun 8, 2023 - SIUE Geography Students Experience Unique Performance Learning Through Storm Chasing 

Nov 19, 2023 - ‘Winter Weather – Get it Together,’ Plan Ahead for Snow and Ice

 