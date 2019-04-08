ALTON – Thousands of people from throughout the River Bend, each with differing backgrounds and experiences, share a common passion. They volunteer.

April is National Volunteer Month, and April 7-13 is National Volunteer Week, a time when volunteering is encouraged and volunteers are recognized.

“From day one, volunteers have built what is now one of the best places for teens in the RiverBend area,” said Riverbender Community Center Executive Director Jeff Allsman. “Volunteers are essential to support the ongoing operations of the Center.

“We have a fantastic group of adult and student volunteers that donate time to serve on our Advisory Board, assist with programming and oversight of events and generally enjoy interacting with the teens at the Center,” Allsman said. “Others offer their support with monetary donations. We are extremely grateful to those who volunteer and make donations. We could not continue to operate the Center without them. The possibilities are endless in the ways we can utilize volunteers’ skills! And there’s always room for one more.”

The theme for National Volunteer Week is Celebrate Service – an opportunity to shine a light on the people and causes that inspire us to serve.

Allsman said volunteerism empowers individuals to find their purpose, to take their passion and turn it into meaningful change. “As people strive to lead lives that reflect their values, the expression of civic life has evolved. Whether online, at the office, or the local nonprofit organization; whether with a vote, a voice, or a wallet – doing good comes in many forms, and we recognize and celebrate them all,” he said.

National Volunteer Week is an opportunity to recognize and thank volunteers who lend their time, talent, voice and support to causes they care about.

Volunteers have contributed tens of thousands of hours to the Center since its inception. Some volunteers have been there since the beginning.

“Their stories serve to inspire others to take action, to realize their power to make a difference, and be a force that transforms the River Bend,” Allsman said.

National Volunteer Week celebrates the impact of volunteer service on our communities. Local events, projects and social media conversations that take place during this week demonstrate that every individual has the power to create change – taking action to tackle society’s greatest challenges and build stronger, more resilient communities.

“National Volunteer Week is an opportunity to start coming together with friends, family, neighbors, and colleagues to do good in your community,” Allsman said. “It’s a perfect time to find an organization where you can make an impact and offer your talents and service. And of course, we’re always seeking volunteers at the Center.”

