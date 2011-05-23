Each year the US Coast Guard Auxiliary partners with the National Safe Boating Council and other partners to sponsor and promote National Safe Boating Week. The week before Memorial Day each year is dedicated to highlighting boating safety. Primary emphasis is placed on the "Wear It" campaign, promoting Life Jacket usage, along with promoting safe boating classes, Vessel Safety Checks, Sober Boating messaging etc.



President Obama issued a proclamation regarding National Safe Boating Week yesterday, May 20,2011, copied below.



Presidential Proclamation--National Safe Boating Week As Americans anticipate the warm weather of the summer months, we look to our Nation's abundant outdoors and waterways for relaxation and recreation. America's lakes, rivers, and oceans are enjoyable, but can sometimes pose dangers to watergoers. National Safe Boating Week is an opportunity to highlight the importance of safety precautions and sensible behavior when spending time on the water.

Safe boating is responsible boating. Individuals can prepare for excursions by taking boating safety courses and filing float plans with family members, relatives, or friends. To prevent accidents and drowning while on the water, boaters should remain aware of weather conditions,

perform vessel safety checks, and ensure each passenger wears a life jacket and all required safety equipment is on board. Safe boating is also sober boating. Alcohol use is a leading factor in fatal boating accidents, so limiting alcohol use while on or operating a boat can save lives.

Each year for National Safe Boating Week, the United States Coast Guard partners with boating organizations to raise awareness on the importance of taking proper precautions while boating. By embracing responsible boating practices, Americans can avoid preventable injuries and enjoy the majesty of our Nation's waterways.



In recognition of the importance of safe boating practices, the Congress, by joint resolution approved June 4, 1958 (36 U.S.C. 131), as amended, has authorized and requested the President to proclaim annually the 7-day period prior to Memorial Day weekend as "National Safe Boating Week." NOW, THEREFORE, I, BARACK OBAMA, President of the United States of America, do hereby proclaim May 21 through May 27, 2011, as National Safe Boating Week. I encourage all Americans who participate in boating activities to observe this occasion by learning more about safe boating practices and taking advantage of boating education. IN WITNESS WHEREOF, I have hereunto set my hand this twentieth day of May, in the year of our Lord two thousand eleven, and of the Independence of the United States of America the two hundred and thirty-fifth.

BARACK OBAMA



To learn more about boater education, Vessel Safety Checks and other services provided by the Coast Guard Auxiliary - or if you are interested in learning how to become one of us - please visit us online at www.uscgauxflotilla3-13.org or contact us at msz@charter.net.





The United States Coast Guard Auxiliary is composed of uniformed, non-military volunteer civilians who assist the Coast Guard in all of its varied missions, except for military and direct law enforcement. These men and women can be found on the nation's waterways, in classrooms and on the dock, performing safety patrols, vessel safety examinations and public education. The 31,000 members of the Coast Guard Auxiliary donate millions of hours annually in support of Coast Guard missions.

