WOOD RIVER — September is National Preparedness Month, a dedicated time to emphasize the importance of emergency preparedness for individuals, families, and communities.

The Madison County Health Department is highlighting this campaign to encourage residents to stay informed, create a preparedness plan, assemble an emergency kit, and actively participate in community preparedness efforts.

Madison County residents can get involved by volunteering for emergency response organizations, such as the Madison County Medical Reserve Corps (MRC). The health department is seeking individuals that live or work in Madison County and are licensed or certified in the following behavioral health fields:

Social work

Psychology

Behavioral and mental health

Counseling and substance abuse

The health department works to prepare for disasters that could impact the public’s health, especially during a biological incident. In an emergency or disaster, volunteers will be needed to help perform public health response activities. Michele Milton, M.S., Emergency Preparedness Director, stated, “Our goal is to have well trained volunteers functioning effectively to maximize community health during a public health emergency. Volunteers do not have to have a medical background. There are non-medical roles as well that will need to be filled.”

The health department recently established an MRC Disaster Behavioral Health Team that will potentially provide behavioral health support to healthcare workers, first responders, victims, and survivors in the aftermath of a critical incident or disaster. “It is common for individuals and families, as well as first responders, to experience distress and anxiety related to their safety, health, well-being and recovery following a disaster,” stated Milton. “Our Medical Reserve Corps unit works to enhance behavioral health response capabilities by creating a specialized group of volunteers that are capable in assisting with crisis intervention, such as critical incident stress management.”

Madison County Medical Reserve Corps will be holding a volunteer training on Thursday, September 26, 2024. Volunteers will learn about individual and family preparedness as well as receive unit updates and volunteer opportunities. Registration is required. Seating is limited. To attend the training, contact Jacob Emmons, M.P.H, Emergency Preparedness Planner at 618-296-6183 or mrc@madisoncountyil.gov by Thursday, September 19th.

Madison County Health Department encourages the community to be better prepared and invites community members to join them for National Preparedness Month.

To learn more about the Madison County Medical Reserve Corps, visit the Madison County Medical Reserve Corps website Welcome to Madison County, IL (madisoncountyil.gov) or contact mrc@madisoncountyil.gov.

To learn how to protect yourself and your family from emergency and disasters, visit Plan Ahead for Disasters | Ready.gov.

