ST. LOUIS—The National Park Service has announced it will not illuminate the Gateway Arch at night May 1-14 due to bird migration season.

“Our feathered friends are flying home after spending the winter months in the south,” said Tarona Armstrong, Deputy Superintendent, Gateway Arch National Park. “Every bird migration season in the spring and fall, we turn off the upward lighting on the Gateway Arch’s exterior to avoid the possible disorienting effect on birds that migrate at night.”

The exterior lights will be turned back on beginning Saturday, May 15, and the monument will be lit nightly thereafter.

