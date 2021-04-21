ST. LOUISThe National Park Service has announced it will not illuminate the Gateway Arch at night May 1-14 due to bird migration season.

“Our feathered friends are flying home after spending the winter months in the south,” said Tarona Armstrong, Deputy Superintendent, Gateway Arch National Park. “Every bird migration season in the spring and fall, we turn off the upward lighting on the Gateway Arch’s exterior to avoid the possible disorienting effect on birds that migrate at night.”

Article continues after sponsor message

Get The Latest News!

Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.

The exterior lights will be turned back on beginning Saturday, May 15, and the monument will be lit nightly thereafter.

More like this:

Oct 8, 2023 - Halloween Returns To Gateway Arch With Frights & Heights Event

Dec 18, 2023 - SIUE School of Engineering Introduces Cybersecurity Engineering Degree

Oct 27, 2023 - MCT Reducing Services Due To Workforce Shortage

Sep 9, 2023 - DraftKings At Casino Queen Supports East St. Louis Schools, Others In St. Louis Area

Nov 2, 2023 - Madison Communications Broadband Technician, Bryan Huffstutler, Competes In Cable-Tec Games

 