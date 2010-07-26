July 26, 2010 – National Night Out, Tuesday, August 3, 2010, is designed to: (1) Heighten crime and drug prevention awareness; (2) Generate support for, and participation in, local anticrime efforts; (3) Strengthen neighborhood spirit and police-community partnerships; and (4) Send a message to criminals letting them know neighborhoods are organized and fighting back.

NATIONAL NIGHT OUT KICK-OFF: Monday, August 2, 2010

The night before, on August 2, 2010, Mungenast Alton Toyota Scion, St. Anthony’s Health Center, Alton Memorial Hospital, Fritz Distributing, Kraft Foods, Target Stores, Ameren, Alton Weed & Seed Strategy Neighborhood Problem Solving group members, Alton Police Department, Alton Fire Department, Alton Parks & Recreation, and Alton Public Works Departments invite you to join them to Kick-off National Night Out with a community event at the Alton Police Department at 1700 E. Broadway. The event starts at 6:00 P.M. and will go until 9:00 P.M. There will be free food, music, prizes, demonstrations of fire and law enforcement equipment, lots of giveaways and tours of the Alton Police Department and jail. A kids bicycle will be raffled; the winner must be present to claim their prize. Attendees should park in the Alton Plaza parking lot on Broadway.

NATIONAL NIGHT OUT: Tuesday, August 3, 2010

On Tuesday, August 3rd, neighborhoods and neighborhood watch groups throughout Alton are invited to join forces with thousands of communities nationwide for the “26th Annual National Night Out” (NNO) crime and drug prevention event. National Night Out, which is sponsored by the National Association of Town Watch (NATW), will involve over 10,000 communities from all 50 states. In all, over 34 million people are expected to participate in ‘America’s Night Out Against Crime’ on August 3rd. For more information about these neighborhood celebrations or how to start a Neighborhood Watch Group in your neighborhood, please contact Sgt. Shane Gibbs of the Alton Police Department at 463-3505, Extension 235.

