July 11, 2012 – National Night Out, Tuesday, August 7, 2012, is designed to: (1) Heighten crime and drug prevention awareness; (2) Generate support for, and participation in, local anticrime efforts; (3) Strengthen neighborhood spirit and police-community partnerships; and (4) Send a message to criminals letting them know neighborhoods are organized and fighting back.

IN ALTON, WE WILL CELEBRATE IN TWO WAYS ON TWO DAYS

NATIONAL NIGHT OUT KICK-OFF: Monday, August 6, 2012

The night before, on August 6, 2012, Riverbender.com Community Center, Simmons Law Firm, Project Alert, Saint Anthony’s Health Center, Alton Memorial Hospital, Target Stores, Drug Free Alton, Alton Weed & Seed Strategy Neighborhood Problem Solving group members, Alton Police Department, Alton Fire Department, and the City of Alton invite you to join them to Kick-off National Night Out with a community event and dance at the Alton Amphitheater in Riverfront Park. The event starts at 5:30 P.M, with a dance and laser show starting at 7:00 P.M. There will be free food, music, and demonstrations of fire and law enforcement equipment. Also, 1 Ipad and 2 Ipod Touches will be given away as attendance prizes for people between the ages of 10 and 18. In the event of rain, the Kick-Off will be at Gordon Moore Park.

NATIONAL NIGHT OUT: Tuesday, August 7, 2012

On Tuesday, August 7th, neighborhoods and neighborhood watch groups throughout Alton are invited to join forces with thousands of communities nationwide for the “28th Annual National Night Out” (NNO) crime and drug prevention event. National Night Out, which is sponsored by the National Association of Town Watch (NATW), will involve over 10,000 communities from all 50 states. In all, over 34 million people are expected to participate in ‘America’s Night Out Against Crime’ on August 2nd. For more information about these neighborhood celebrations or how to start a Neighborhood Watch Group in your neighborhood, please contact Lt. Al Adams of the Alton Police Department at 463-3505, Extension 263.

