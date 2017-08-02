EDWARDSVILLE - Hundreds of people came out to Edwardsville City Park last night for National Night Out.

The evening was a great opportunity for children in the community to get to know their local police officers, firefighters and military in a fun and friendly environment. Inflatable bounce houses, face painting, and snow cones helped to make it the perfect atmosphere for everyone to give hi-fives and handshakes to their first responders.

Officer Jason Hunter, National Night Out Coordinator, said it's all about having a positive interaction with the community.

"We care about them," Officer Hunter said. "We live in these communities. It's our community. We want them to shake hands with us and get to know us a little better. They get to see the real us. We're mothers and fathers just like their mothers and fathers, and they see us having fun. They get to see that if they're ever in trouble they can come to us for help and not be afraid."

Helping children get rid of the idea of being frightened by an officer can't be more beneficial. Officer Hunter said it can be frustrating at times because kids don't always understand that they are there to help.

"A lot of parents don't realize this," Officer Hunter said. "But when you're walking into a Target and they're like 'you better be good or that officer is going to take you to jail,' It's stuff like this that over comes that. That negative connotation. They see us with smiles and having a lot of fun."

He added that while at times you might expect some dirty looks or stares as an officer it's events like National Night Out that prevent those in the Edwardsville and Glen Carbon area.

"You see a lot of negative press," Officer Hunter said. "You'd think there would be push back from the community that we'd get some maybe dirty stares. But that's not the case. The community really shows us a lot of respect. We get hi-fives, hugs and handshakes where ever we go and this helps us achieve that relationship."

