GRAFTON – The National Memorial of Military Ascent is proud to announce the approval of a documentary project in collaboration with Penultimate, LTD. This exciting partnership will see David Schock, Thom Bell and Jay Round producing a documentary of the Grafton Veteran’s Memorial.

Schock said, “We have been welcomed to Grafton this weekend for the vote of approval by the NMMA Board of Directors and will begin the process of capturing the footage that will allow us to document this historical event. We are humbled and very honored to be a part of the team.”

The documentary crew spent their first day in Grafton filming background footage of the city and the memorial site. They will be spending the remainder of their time in Grafton filming interviews and capturing the ongoing live scanning process taking place at the Visitor Center.

The public is invited to visit the Grafton Visitor’s Center this weekend, June 1 – June 4, to witness the foundry crew from Carolina Bronze as they digitally scan live models dressed in period WWII battle gear. The foundry crew will be digitally capturing the data needed to create the life-size bronze statues of the U. S. Army Rangers that scaled the 100-foot cliffs at Pointe du Hoc, Omaha Beach on D-Day 1944.

Mayor Michael Morrow shared his enthusiasm for the project, stating, “This project is more than a memorial; it will be an educational resource for current and future generations, providing opportunities for reflection, tribute, and learning.”

Fundraising for the project is underway. You can support the memorial by donating online at graftonmemorial.org or by dropping off a donation at the Grafton Visitor’s center. Raging Rivers is hosting a family fun event for the NMMA on Friday evening, June 7, 2024. “Storm the Beach” Tickets are priced at $40 for adults and $20 for children under 12. Proceeds will be donated to the National Memorial of Military Ascent (NMMA).

About the National Memorial of Military Ascent: The National Memorial of Military Ascent is a 501 (c) (3) Not For Profit dedicated to creating a permanent tribute to the courage and sacrifice of all veterans.

About Penultimate, LTD: Penultimate, LTD is a renowned film production company based in Grand Haven, Michigan specializing in historical and cultural documentaries.

For further information, contact Brittney Weber at: graftonmemorial@gmail.com or 618-535-8475.

