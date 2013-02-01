The national wellness and massage franchise, MassageLuXe, opened a new spa in downtown Edwardsville this week under the local ownership of Haritha Kommineni of Edwardsville.

The spa is open from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Mon.-Fri. and 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Sat. and Sun. at its location in the Park Place Development at 204 S. Buchanan between Bin 51 Wine & Spirits and the Craft Chophouse Restaurant. As a grand opening special, MassageLuXe is offering one-hour massages for $38 or one-hour facials for $48.

MassageLuXe provides high-quality massage, facial and waxing services in a luxurious environment and offers clients the pay-as-you-go method of payment or membership-based services at different levels. In addition to massage therapy, MassageLuXe offer facial and waxing services through its sister company, FaceLuXe.

According to owner Haritha Kommineni, “We are thrilled to be opening our business in such a thriving community and know that our customers from Edwardsville and beyond will enjoy the MassageLuXe brand of services and appreciate the value of the spa experiences they receive with us. Our goal is to offer an affordable spa experience and help every guest look and feel their absolute best.”

Kommineni and her family are residents of Edwardsville. Kommineni has more than 10 years of experience in the healthcare industry.

“Whether you are looking to receive that ‘first time massage’ or you are an experienced massage client looking for the most amazing location with an expert staff that is committed to doing the job right, MassageLuXe is the one and only spa getaway that you could possibly ask for. We hope you will take advantage of our grand opening offer and tell your friends that we are open for business,” added Kommineni.

The spa brings 20 jobs to the community and helps round out the last few vacancies at the Park Place development. For employment information or to book an appointment, please call 618-307-0093. For more information about MassageLuXe and its services, visit www.massageluxe.com

