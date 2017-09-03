BRIGHTON - NILO Farms will be hosting a celebration of the 46th annual National Hunting and Fishing Day from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 23.

The purpose of the day is not just to ensure a bright future for outdoor sports but also to recognize the past conservation efforts and achievements.

The day will be full of events including beginner shotgun shooting, adult shotgun shooting, air riffle target shooting, metal detector game, youth casting, ammunition drawings and much more.

From 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. NILO Kennels will be presenting a bird dog demonstration.

"Everything is free," Brad Cearlock, with NILO Farms said. "There's no admission and free parking. It doesn't cost anything to get in and it doesn't cost anything to shoot."

The day will also be filled with vendors like Midwest Gobblers, Gifts of Wood, Log Home Taxidermy, Illinois Wildlife Federation, RTD Turkey Calls, Whisper Knives and many more.

Food will also be available with a fish fry from the Alton VFW, bar-b-que from the Brighton Fire Department, walking tacos from the Southwestern Soccer Group and carmel corn and pork skins from Pioneer Karmel Korn.

For more information on National Hunting and Fishing Day at NILO Farms call (618) 466-0613.

