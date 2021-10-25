ST. LOUIS - Kindred Hospitals has an interesting national hiring event for healthcare workers from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Wednesday, October 27, 2021, at either of the Kindred Hospital locations at 4930 Lindell Blvd. or 10018 Kennedy Road in St. Louis.

“Come meet with us any time between 10 a.m. and 8 p.m. to learn more about Kindred,” Kindred Hospitals in St. Louis CEO Angela Green said. “Join us for lunch between 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. with a food truck, live music, and games. Lunch is provided free to those in healthcare willing to register their contact information. There will be tailgating, team-giveaways, and a chance to meet with hiring managers on the spot.”

Green pointed out there is a well-documented shortage of nurses nationwide.

“That shortage forces healthcare providers, including Kindred, to continually identify registered nurses, certified nursing assistants, respiratory therapists, and case managers,” Green said. “One means Kindred Hospitals uses to attract quality candidates is its National Hiring Event that takes place on October 27.”

“The event gives RNs, CNAs, RTs and Case Managers across the country an opportunity to visit a local Kindred Hospital or participate in an online chat, meet hospital staff, learn about the experience and opportunities of working at a long-term acute care hospital, and even interview for open positions.

“Nurses and therapists unable to visit a hospital on Kindred’s national hiring event on October 27 are encouraged to visit www.kindredhiringevents.com to learn more about the event, the opportunities available, and how to apply for a position. Chat sessions are available.

”Kindred Hospitals provide aggressive, specialized interdisciplinary care to medically complex patients who require extended recovery time. Our hospitals are certified as long-term acute care hospitals and offer the same in-depth care one would receive in a traditional hospital or intensive care unit. We partner with the patient’s physician and offer 24-hour clinical care seven days a week to continue the individual’s journey to wellness."

Kindred’s 60+ hospitals are located in 17 states across the country and offer a unique experience to nurses and other clinicians. Nurses and therapists working at a Kindred hospital typically get a broader experience than in other settings due to the smaller size of the hospitals and the higher acuity of our patients.

Kindred also supports its employees’ educational advancement through tuition assistance and tuition reimbursement programs. Hospital employees can receive up to $5,000 annually in tuition reimbursement at a number of higher learning institutions.

A separate program offered in partnership with Purdue University Global offers eligible team members the opportunity to pursue online undergraduate and graduate degree programs at a discounted tuition rate, with Kindred subsidizing $5,000 of the tuition cost and advancing team members the remaining tuition cost to be repaid via future payroll deductions.

The Scholarship of HOPE, also offered through Purdue Global, provides annual scholarships of up to $5,250 for undergraduate degrees and $7,500 for graduate degrees to employees who are Black, Indigenous, or People of Color (BIPOC).

