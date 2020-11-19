National Great Rivers Museum Temporarily Closed Listen to the story Your device does not support the audio. ST LOUIS – The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers will be closing the National Great Rivers Museum beginning close of business November 20th, 2020 until further notice as a result of the recent surge in COVID-19 cases and the subsequent mitigations issued by the state of Illinois. The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers remains proactive with regards to the safety and health of all visitors andwill provide additional information regarding this closure and any other modifications or restrictions of our Project Areas as it becomes available. Article continues after sponsor message The National Great Rivers Museum is located off of River Heritage Parkway (IL Hwy 143) at #2 Lock & Dam Way, E. Alton, IL 62024, adjacent to Melvin Price Locks & Dam. For more information, visit www.mtrf.org, or find us on Facebook at: www.facebook.com/GreatRivers. Related Video: Print Version Submit a News Tip watch live → Live Now Our Daily Show Ft. Henry's Ra66it Ranch, FOOD FOR THOUGHT, OSF, and More!