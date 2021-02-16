GLEN CARBON – Girl Scouts of Southern Illinois joins Girl Scouts across the nation to celebrate the tastiest weekend of the year – National Girl Scout Cookie Weekend!

This weekend, February 19-21, community members are invited to invest in girl leaders of today and the future by purchasing Girl Scout Cookies. When you buy Girl Scout Cookies, you help sustain life-changing, girl-led programs, experiences and learning for local Girl Scouts. You also make it possible for them to support the causes they care about most. Every year, girls decide exactly what to do with their earnings – and 100 percent of the money stays local, powering meaningful impact in your community! Girl Scouts lead hundreds of service projects throughout Southern Illinois that range from filling food pantries to launching literacy programs to nurturing nature areas. When there is a need, Girl Scouts are there to help.

Girl Scouts have always been innovative and now they are overcoming the challenges of a global pandemic to be strong entrepreneurs and ensure their customers receive the delicious treats they wait for each year. Many digital and contactless options are available for getting your supply of Thin Mints (and all the wonderful varieties). Visit gsofsi.org/findcookies to explore local options for purchasing Girl Scout Cookies. While you’re at it, you can also choose to donate cookies through our “Gift of Caring” campaign online. Your donation through the “Gift of Caring” program not only supports your local Girl Scouts, but it puts boxes of Girl Scout Cookies in the hands of our American military heroes through our partnership with area nonprofit H.E.R.O.E.S. Care.

Girl Scouts also launched a new national partnership with GrubHub in select markets this year. On weekends through March 21, customers in Edwardsville and Glen Carbon will be able to order Girl Scout Cookies for pickup or delivery at Grubhub.com or the Grubhub app. The food delivery platform has waived all fees to make this contact-free option available without reducing Girl Scouts’ proceeds. All funds raised will stay here in Southern Illinois to help power local troops’ adventures.

Visit our website, gsofsi.org/findcookies to support your local girl leaders during National Girl Scout Cookie Weekend. You’re not only buying tasty treats, you’re investing in the future!

Girl Scouts of Southern Illinois serves approximately 9,000 girls and engages 3,500 adult volunteers in 40 counties in Southern Illinois. Join Girl Scouts of Southern Illinois today! Adult volunteers and girls in K-12 are welcome. Call 800-345-6858 or email customercare@gsofsi.org. Girl Scouts of Southern Illinois is a not-for-profit organization supported by various United Ways, businesses and individual donors throughout the region.

