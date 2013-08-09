This week is National Farmers Market Week! So this Saturday, August 10th, the Farmers from Green Finned Hippy Farm will be returning to the Alton Farmers Market to present an educational booth on how to raise your own Backyard Chickens from 8am – 12pm!

In our booth you will see our Backyard Chicken Mobile Chicken Coop, called a Chicken Tractor. You will also learn the benefits and price analysis of owning your own chickens. Our booth will also feature displays on the Life Cycle of a Pasture Raised Chicken and posters displaying pictures and explanations of our Aquaponics systems where we grow tilapia and produce on our farm.

The Green Finned Hippy Farm will be offering Fresh Pasture Raised Poultry for sale! We are operating under a Raiser’s Exemption License with the Illinois Department of Agriculture which allows us to harvest our Pasture Raised Poultry on our farm. You will be excited to learn that our Pasture Raised Poultry has just a fraction of the carbon footprint of our competitors because of our ability to harvest on our farm and bring it straight to the Alton Farmer’s Market, to you the customer!

We will be taking orders for the Pasture Raised Poultry on August 10th and delivering the chicken for pickup at the Farmers Market the following week (Saturday Aug. 17th).

We will also have Aquaponic Grown produce for sale as well as other seasonal produce from our many Pestcide-Free gardens!

