Alton, IL, October 9, 2012– Challenge Unlimited, Incorporated, headquartered in Alton, IL, celebrates the observance of National Disability Employment Awareness Month in October. The purpose of National Disability Employment Awareness Month is to educate about disability employment issues and celebrate the many and varied contributions of America’s workers with disabilities.

The U.S. Department of Labor’s Office of Disability Employment Policy leads National Disability Employment Awareness Month. The theme for 2012 is “A Strong Workforce is an Inclusive Workforce: What Can YOU Do?” Challenge Unlimited, Inc. is proud to be a part of this year’s National Disability Employment Awareness Month.

For over 50 years, Challenge Unlimited, Inc. has been providing opportunities, supports and services to people with disabilities. Challenge Unlimited, Inc. employs nearly 500 people with disabilities at over 40 locations in 3 states, and is a proud member of the AbilityOne Program, which is a federal initiative that helps people who are blind or have severe disabilities to find employment and gain independence. Challenge Unlimited, Inc. has federal contracts in the following industries: Food service, grounds maintenance, custodial, warehousing, commissary shelf-stocking, recycling and mailroom services. Federal work locations include, but are not limited to: Alton, IL, Scott Air Force Base, IL, Springfield, IL, Fort Leonard Wood, MO, Fort McCoy, WI, and Great Lakes, IL. Challenge Unlimited, Inc. also partners with contractors such as the Missouri and Illinois National Guard, the U.S. General Services Administration, Southern Illinois University, the U.S. Department of Agriculture, and the Illinois Department of Transportation.

“Integrating people with disabilities into mainstream society is an important approach to helping the American workforce meet the challenges of the 21st century economy,” said Challenge Unlimited, Inc. President and CEO, Tom Moehn. “This helps the American economy by reducing the number of people on government assistance and helps more people become taxpaying members of society. Every day we see individuals with disabilities prove to themselves and others that they are able to fulfill their potential and work toward independence.”

Challenge Unlimited, Inc. would like to thank their community partners, employees and clients for their continued support. To learn more about Challenge Unlimited, Inc., visit www.cuinc.org. If you’re interested in learning more about National Disability Employment Awareness month, visit www.dol.gov/odep.

