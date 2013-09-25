October 10 is National Depression Screening Day. In honor of this day, local behavioral health center WellSpring Resources would like to urge people who have been experiencing symptoms of depression for two weeks or more to take a depression screening.

Depression is a condition in which a person feels sad, hopeless, helpless and disinterested for an extended period of time. Other symptoms include low energy, increase or loss of appetite, trouble sleeping or oversleeping, being unable to focus, or being moody. Major depressive disorder affects about 14.8 million American adults in any given year according to the National Institute of Mental Health.

“Depression is treatable with medication, counseling or a combination of the two, but many people are still going without treatment,” Kelly Medlin, a Licensed Clinical Social Worker at WellSpring Resources, said. “Community members can walk into our Alton office or Jerseyville office anytime between 9:00 AM and 2:00 PM, Monday through Friday to start the assessment process.”

Those interested can also visit WellSpring Resources’ website anytime for a free online screening at http://wellspringresources.co/resources/free-screenings/. The screening is completely private. For more information about WellSpring Resources or depression, please call (618) 462-2331.

Founded in 1959, WellSpring Resources is a total mental wellness resource serving Madison, Greene, Jersey, and Calhoun counties. With offices in Alton and Jerseyville WellSpring’s compassionate professionals work with children, adults and families to inspire hope and personal growth. Last year, over 6,000 people sought to change their lives for the better through WellSpring’s mental health and substance abuse services. Visit www.wellspringresources.co for more information.

The services Mental Health Court Case Management, Senior Services, Outpatient, Adult Community Support and Child/Adolescent Community Support and provider WellSpring Resources is funded by the Madison County Mental Health Board.

