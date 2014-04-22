Alton, Illinois... The Rotary Club of the Riverbend will host the fourth annual Day of Prayer at Alton Square Mall on Thursday, May 1st at 8:30am in the courtyard between JC Penney and Hayner Public Library.

This event runs concurrently with the National Day of Prayer observances throughout the nation. The goal is to bring people of all faiths together to pray for a variety of topics such as education, business, churches, families, government, military, media and the sanctity of life.

A wide variety of local leaders and church pastors will be leading the prayers; those participating this year are David Goins, Larry Thompson, Sister Mikela, Nathan Backstrom, Steven Pace, Cara Paschal, Andy Phleger and Pat Heston. Additionally, mayors Brant Walker and Mike McCormick will read proclamations for Alton and Godfrey bringing focus to the day. Pastor Ron Wenzel will serve as Master of Ceremony.

An added feature this year is a brief presentation on the "Importance of Prayer" by Mason Weaver. He is a nationally known speaker and author, and served in the U.S. Navy.

The Rotary Club of the Riverbend was chartered in June 2010 and meets weekly on Thursday at noon at Mac's Time Out in Alton. Alton Square Mall is located at the intersection of Homer Adams Parkway (State Highway 3) and Alton Square Mall Drive. To learn more, visit www.riverbendrotary.org.

