INDIANAPOLIS - The Edwardsville Breakers’ Bailey Grinter is a national champion.

Grinter captured first place in the 50-meter backstroke at the YMCA Nationals Long-Course Meet with a time of 29.42, just off the national record. The meet was held at the Indiana University Natatorium.

“It was pretty exciting,” Grinter said. “I didn’t know I was in first until I looked up and saw it on the board. I knew I had beaten the girl next to me, but I didn't know beyond that."

Edwardsville Breakers head coach Bob Rettle said Bailey Grinter culminated some excellent performances for his team with a first place in the 50 backstroke, another individual national title for Breakers’ team members. Last year, Kate May won the national title in the 200 butterfly and Sean Workman in the 200 back and 200 IM.

“It was a fun week for the athletes,” Rettle said. “We had seven participants total. We had many great swims, from first-timer Brianna Pearce and our veterans Natalie Edwards, Victoria Thomae, Victoria Brady, Brian Baggette and Vinnie O’Connor. It was was an exciting finish to our summer season.”

Grinter was third in the 100-meter backstroke with a time of 1:02.91 and was third in the 50 free (26.34). Grinter was 10th in the 200 back.

The Breakers’ Vinnie O’Connor was eighth in the 50 fly with a time of 26.28.

“This was definitely one of my best meets,” Grinter said. “I am going to take a couple weeks off and get ready for the high school season. I am going to shoot for the YMCA 50 backstroke record next year.”

