ST. LOUIS - The family of St. Louis musician Nathan Jatcko announced on a Facebook page established to find him that he has died.

Jatcko, 31, was last seen at 1:30 a.m. this past Friday by his apartment near Lawn Avenue close to South Kingshighway in St. Louis and was reported missing to police.

The Facebook post from the family read as follows: "We are heartbroken to announce the passing of Nathan Jatcko on 1/17/2018. He took his life. He leaves behind a loving family and wide community of friends. We are at a loss for words, but we appreciate all of the love, kindness and prayers communicated to us over the past five days. Thank you."

Jatcko grew up in Highland and attended Breese Mater Dei High School, then graduated from Southern Illinois University in Edwardsville.

Nathan was a well-known area and national musician, performing piano and keyboards for Pavlov's Dog, Yankee Racers, Kentucky Knife Fight and several other organizations. His father, John Jatcko, lives in Edwardsville.

