ROXANA - The Metro-East Lutheran High School boys soccer team came from a 3-0 deficit to beat the Roxana Shells 4-3 at the IHSA Regional soccer game on Friday night at Roxana.

With a minute and a half left, Jack Schwarz received a pass and passed to senior Captain Nathan Butler who scored in the far left corner of the goal to give the Knights a 4-3 lead and win the game.

The Shells jumped out to an early lead, which put the Knights behind 3-0 at the half. A breakaway goal by senior Jackson Lovell made the score 3-1. Lovell then scored a goal via a penalty kick to make it 3-2. Then, Senior Captain Caiden Downs assisted Jack Schwarz with an easy tap in inside the six, around the 20-minute mark to tie the game up.

“What started out as a rocky beginning turned into one of the greatest experiences I’ve ever been a part of,” said Coach Mike Coulson. “When the game started we came out short and weren’t getting to the ball as quickly as we would have liked to. At half time, I told the boys that we have to play together, we have to be 11 men as one on the field.”

