Couples names: Nathan & Tonya Hunn

City: Carrollton

Date met or started dating: October 15, 2010

Date married: January 26, 2012

What makes your relationship special? We just click, there is something about us, the way we think, feel, love, argue, no matter what we are doing everything is done with intensity. Our feelings for each other grow stronger every day!

Share a memory you have made together: The greatest thing we have made together is our family, we started out with 4 children between us both and have a total of 9 together now that we are raising or helping raise. We both have a strong love for children and feel that every child deserves a loving family and it doesn’t always mean by blood! We have learned over the years Family is what you make it and that is all that matters at the end of the day. (One child is not in picture and can not be placed on social media) but is definitely part of our Family.

