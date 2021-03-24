Nate Keener, Candidate for 7th Ward Alderman, announces a meet and greet “Coffee with Keener” event for March 27th from 9:00-10:00 a.m. at Maeva’s coffee on Milton Road.

“Since mid-January, our campaign has visited nearly every door in the Ward and had hundreds of unique conversations with voters. It has been an adventure to say the least,” said Keener. “We’re already helping Ward 7 residents with their problems. Some voters have had questions about noise and other ordinances, some needed help figuring out who to contact about getting a vaccine or getting assistance with power bills. I even shoveled some snow and helped retrieve a couple runaway dogs. With this event, we want to give an opportunity for folks to learn more about our campaign if we missed them during our canvassing,” said Keener.

The event will be held outdoors. It is free and open to all. There will be no formal presentation, and residents are encouraged to come and go as they please.

“As 7th Ward Alderman, I plan to host events like this every quarter so residents can ask questions, raise concerns, and learn about the progress being made to build an inviting, modern Alton,” said Keener.

The Nate Keener Campaign for Ward 7 Alderman can be reached on Facebook at A Keener Vision for Ward 7.

