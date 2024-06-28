SAUGET – The Gateway Grizzlies are pleased to announce that Nate Garkow has been signed by the Toronto Blue Jays, making him the 52nd player in Grizzlies history to sign with an MLB organization, and the second this season after Osvaldo Berrios was inked by the St. Louis Cardinals on June 2.

After putting up a 7-2 record in 40 appearances and a 3.80 ERA with 60 strikeouts and 18 walks in 47 1/3 innings as a trusted reliever out of the Grizzlies’ bullpen in 2023, the Glendora, California native was literally unhittable for the first month of the 2024 season, as he did not surrender a base hit nor any runs over his first 11 appearances spanning nine and two-thirds innings from the start of the season until June 12.

Overall this season, in 17 appearances, the right-hander was 3-0 this season with a 1.72 ERA, using a devastating changeup to strike out a whopping 37 batters while walking just eight along with only four hits allowed in 15 2/3 total innings.

“I am beyond excited for Nate Garkow and the opportunity he has earned with the Toronto Blue Jays,” Grizzlies manager Steve Brook said. “Garkow is at a level right now where I believe he will have success at any level. This signing marks a huge progression for the Gateway Grizzlies as well as the Frontier League as a whole. His success on the field has led to this opportunity more than anything else- it sends a clear message to all of our players that success can and will produce opportunities in Major League Baseball. We are excited to see his career blossom as he continues moving forward.”

Garkow initially came to the Grizzlies in what turned out to be a highly consequential 2022-23 offseason trade from the Sioux Falls Canaries of the American Association along with pitcher Matt Dunaway in exchange for all-star infielder Trevor Achenbach. Dunaway was then flipped to the Tri-City ValleyCats in exchange for starting pitcher Joey Gonzalez, who was a member of Gateway’s rotation throughout their 2023 West Division Championship season.

The Grizzlies return to action tonight, Friday, June 28, on the road in Florence, beginning a three-game series against the Y’alls at Thomas More Stadium. Kaleb Hill gets the start in the series opener against Florence right-hander Reed Smith, with first pitch scheduled for 6:03 p.m. CT.

