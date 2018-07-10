HARDIN - Calhoun County has a new full-time deputy sheriff.

Calhoun County Sheriff Bill Heffington said Monday he was proud to announce Nate Alderfer as a new deputy sheriff.

“It is more accurate to say that Nate is being welcomed back home to Calhoun,” Heffington said. “Nate grew up here in Hardin and attended Calhoun High School. Nate became a volunteer EMT and served with the Calhoun County EMS service back in 2013-2015 and also worked as a dispatcher at the sheriff's office from 2013-2015. Nate then became a full-time EMT with Jersey Community Hospital in Jerseyville. In 2016 Nate then attended his police academy training through MTU 10 in Springfield, Illinois.”

Article continues after sponsor message

Alderfer has served with the Grafton Police Department and the Greenfield Police Department since 2016. Alderfer has also worked part-time for Hardin Police Department.

Heffington said last year, Alderfer conducted an investigation involving several residential burglaries which were committed in Greenfield. He obtained evidence and a Greene County arrest warrant, eventually leading to the conviction and prison sentence for the guilty party.

“Nate is a big believer in community-oriented policing,” Heffington said. “Nate looks forward to getting to know the residents of Calhoun County and reuniting with all his good friends he has known for years. Nate is going to be a perfect fit for the sheriff's office and for the Calhoun community.”

Heffington said Alderfer is especially looking forward to working Friday night Warrior football games.

More like this: