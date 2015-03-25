Nashville's TWANGTOWN PARAMOURS to play at Jacoby Arts Center Listen to the story Your device does not support the audio. ALTON - Jacoby Arts Center's Last Saturday Concert Series will feature The Twangtown Paramours on Saturday, March 28. Described as “Sophisticated Americana”, the Twangtown Paramours is a hybrid of the Nashville and Austin music scenes. This acoustic duo (Mary Beth Zamer, vocals -- Mike Lewis, guitar) is known for their well-crafted and award-winning songs, top-notch lead singing, and fine harmonies. They have performed at nationally recognized venues such as Uncle Calvin’s in Dallas, Caffe Lena in Saratoga Springs, and the Bluebird Café in Nashville. They have opened for Joe Ely, Claire Lynch, Jimmie Dale Gilmore, Carrie Newcomer, and Kim & Reggie Harris.

Doors open at 6:30 PM. Concert begins at 7:00 PM. $10 admission. Jacoby Arts Center is located at 627 E. Broadway, Alton. Call JAC 618-462-522 for advance tickets/reservations (Wednesday - Saturday, noon - 4:00 PM) or register online at www.jacobyartscenter.org.