GODFREY – A pair of goals from Alaina Nasello helped Alton to a 3-0 Southwestern Conference girls soccer win over Edwardsville Tuesday afternoon at Alton High's Piasa Motor Fuels Field. The win put the Redbirds to 9-5-1 on the year, 3-1 in the SWC, while the Tigers fell to 9-4-3, 2-2-1 in the league.

Nasello's goals came in the first half, with Sydney Schmidt adding a goal in the second half. Addison Miller recorded the clean sheet for the Redbirds on the day.

Next up for Alton is a 6:30 p.m. Thursday match against Granite City at GCHS' Gene Baker Field, while the Tigers next meet Rochester at 5 p.m. today at Rochester.