ALTON – The Alton High girls’ soccer team bounced back from a Southwestern Conference loss to Belleville West the previous day by shutting out Oakville of South St. Louis County 4-0 Friday afternoon at Piasa Motor Fuels Field.

Alaina Nasello led the way for the Redbirds with a hat trick, while Megan Zini scored the other goal for Alton.

Nasello got her first goal after only five minutes, taking a pass from Morgan Raushcher to score and give the Redbirds a 1-0 lead. It would be the only goal of the first half.

Zini doubled the Alton lead in the 49th minute, coming off a Calista Cox free kick to bang the ball home and make it 2-0. Nasello struck again three minutes later, assisted by Summer Schleeper to make it 3-0 for the Redbirds.

Nasello completed her hat trick in the 56th minute, scoring an unassisted goal to make the final 4-0.

Addison Miller made five saves in recording the Redbirds’ clean sheet.

Alton improves to 8-6-0 and will have two games at home next week, first hosting O’Fallon on Tuesday in a crucial conference game, then meeting up with Hazelwood West on Wednesday. Both matches kick off at 4:30 p.m.

