DARLINGTON, S.C. - The team at Richard Childress Racing is honoring OSF HealthCare Wednesday night at the NASCAR Cup Series Toyota 500 at Darlington Raceway in Darlington, S.C.

OSF HealthCare owns Saint Anthony's Health Center in Alton. Richard Childress Racing is recognizing OSF HealthCare by putting OSF HealthCare's name above the door of Tyler Reddick’s No. 8 Caterpillar Chevrolet for the Wednesday race at Darlington Raceway.

Article continues after sponsor message

"It’s part of NASCARs initiative to motivate, celebrate and inspire health care workers by turning its drivers into their greatest fans," Jennifer Schulz, community relations manager for OSF HealthCare, said.

The race starts 5 p.m. (CDT) and airs on FS1. The time of the race was moved up because of the forecasted inclement weather.

Reddick said he was happy to honor the "real heroes" - that includes OSF HealthCare workers at Darlington Raceway.

Tyler Reddick provided this video message to OSF HealthCare: https://www.dropbox.com/s/nzit8otdssniobo/Tyler%20OSF%20Healthcare%202.m4v?dl=0

More like this: