BETHALTO - On Friday, Sept. 22, 2023, the Bethalto Police Department, in collaboration with the US Marshals, executed a search warrant as part of an ongoing narcotics investigation. The warrant was issued for a residence in the 200 block of Lakeside Drive following multiple complaints of narcotic sales associated with the residence.

The search warrant was authorized by Honorable Judge Ryan Jumper, and it led to the arrest of the following individuals: Somporn Neumann (55), of Bethalto - Unlawful Use of Property (Class 2 Felony) Donald L. Ryans (33), of Troy MO. - Unlawful Delivery of Methamphetamine (Class 1 Felony) Ann C. Eckley (64), of Bethalto - Unlawful Delivery of Methamphetamine (Class 2 Felony) Alexis M. Broyles (32), of Bethalto - Outstanding Felony Warrant from Alton PD

The Bethalto Police Department would like to emphasize its commitment to addressing community concerns and taking action against illegal activities within our neighborhoods. The investigation is ongoing, and additional charges may be forthcoming.

Somporn Neumann, Donald Ryans, and Ann Eckley were all released without the requirement of posting bond, due to the new SAFE-T-ACT Implementations of No Cash Bail.

It should be noted that all parties are presumed innocent, until found guilty in a court of law.

