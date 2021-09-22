MID-WEST AREA - In an effort to “boost” the career tracks of students training for careers in the automotive aftermarket and other fields, NAPA Auto Parts stores in Missouri, Illinois, Indiana, and Kentucky are teaming up to give away five $1,000 scholarships for area vo-tech schools.

The NAPA Boost Scholarship Program will award scholarships to students who state their case for the scholarships through either a two-page essay or two-minute video.

“It’s important that NAPA store owners do what we can to encourage young men and women to pursue the opportunities available in the automotive technical and repair fields,” said David Cosby owner of the Quality Automotive Distributors, Corp group of NAPA stores in Indiana.

Article continues after sponsor message

“We know there are individuals out there with the skills and desire who just need the proper training necessary to enter this potentially lucrative field,” added Earl Flack president of the McKay Auto Parts Group of NAPA stores Litchfield, IL.

Students can visit NAPABoost.com to learn more and submit their entries. Entries will be accepted through October 31, 2021. Scholarships will be awarded to the winners in November 2021. Students can use the scholarship towards an automotive, vocational, or any other education of their choice.

About NAPA Auto Parts:

“NAPA-branded stores and AutoCare Centers continue to serve auto service professionals, do-it-yourselfers, and everyday drivers with quality parts and supplies to keep cars, trucks, and equipment performing safely and efficiently. The NAPA distribution system has more than 500,000 part numbers which are distributed across 57 distribution centers, 6,000 NAPA AUTO PARTS stores, and more than 16,000 NAPA AutoCare - Collision - and Truck Service Centers throughout the United States.”

More like this: