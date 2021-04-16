EDWARDSVILLE - Junior goalie Kaitlyn Naney came up with two big saves from the penalty spot, once in the second half to help preserve a draw, then did it again during a penalty shootout as Edwardsville defeated O'Fallon in the shootout 4-3 in six rounds after both teams drew in the game 1-1 after extra time.

Aubrey Miser put the Panthers into the lead after four minutes off a cross to give O'Fallon the lead, then very nearly doubled the lead in the 39th minute, but her header was off the bar.

Mister was awarded a penalty in the 55th minute, but Naney made a diving save to deny her a brace (two goals), then the Tigers drew level in the 59th minute on Olivia Baca's second goal of the season. Both teams had many opportunities the rest of the way, but couldn't score, forcing 20 minutes of extra time.

Naney came up big again in both halves of extra time, making a pair of big saves to keep the match level, forcing the shootout.

Mister, Kylie McMinn and Avery Christopher scored in the shootout for O'Fallon, while Payton Federmann, Brynn Miracle and Baca scored for the Tigers, creating a sudden death situation. Jadyn Renth scored for Edwardsville in the sixth round, and Naney capped off her night with a diving save to her left to deny the Panther shooter the equalizer, giving the three points to the Tigers.

Edwardsville is now 2-0-0 on the young season, while O'Fallon falls to 1-1-0.

