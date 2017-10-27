HIGHLAND PARK - Nancy Rotering, the first woman elected Mayor of Highland Park, banned assault weapons in her city, and then fought the NRA all the way to the U.S. Supreme Court and prevailed, launched her campaign for Attorney General of Illinois.

Nancy Rotering vows that as Attorney General, she will be uncompromising in her commitment to protect citizens from gun violence, and will use the power of her office to hold Big Pharma accountable for flooding our communities with the opioids causing death and heartbreak throughout Illinois.

Several years ago, Rotering founded a local legal aid clinic focusing on helping woman escape domestic violence, and to help families battling deportation. The legal aid clinic now has more than one hundred volunteer attorneys and has processed more than four hundred cases.

"As Attorney General, I will be a powerful advocate, continuing my fight against the NRA to reduce gun violence, and taking on unscrupulous drug makers and online and offshore pharmacies to help curb the opioid epidemic gripping our state," said Rotering. "As a mother of four and a local Mayor, I know how to get things done. I have a record of holding big corporations accountable and cleaning up government - something we need now more than ever in Illinois," added Rotering.

During her two terms as Mayor, Rotering has maintained balanced and sustainable budgets, reformed city government, and forced ComEd to invest millions in infrastructure upgrades after they repeatedly left residents of northeast Illinois stranded without power. As an attorney, who practiced with McDermott Will & Emery in Chicago before taking leave to care for a child with Type 1 diabetes, Rotering worked on white collar crime and regulation matters in the health care industry.

"I have built a strong team and have support from across the state. My background in business and law, coupled with my experience of taking action, will serve the people of Illinois well. Illinois deserves a strong, principled advocate," said Rotering.

