ALTON – NAMI (National Alliance on Mental Illness) Southwestern Illinois and WellSpring Resources will co-sponsor the NAMI Basics Education Program, which is specifically for parents/caregivers of children and adolescents with mental health conditions.

The 6-week series of classes in Alton will begin on Thursday, May 17 from 6:30 pm to 9:00 pm. NAMI will also hold these 6-week sessions at WellSpring Resources, located at 2615 Edwards Street, here.

The course will cover information about ADHD, Major Depression, Bipolar Disorder, Conduct Disorder, Oppositional Defiant Disorder, Anxiety Disorders, Obsessive Compulsive Disorders, Schizophrenia and Substance Abuse Disorders. It will also cover coping skills such as handling crises and relapses, basic information about medication use in the treatment of mental illness in children, listening and communication techniques, problem solving skills, and an overview of the mental health, juvenile justice, and school systems’ roles in treating children/adolescents with mental health conditions.

The curriculum was written by an experienced family member mental health professional. The course will be taught by two volunteers who are parents of individuals who developed mental illness as children. These volunteers have taken an extensive training as course instructors.

NAMI SWI is an affiliate of NAMI and is a non-profit, self-help, volunteer organization dedicated to improving quality of life for people with mental illness and their families. NAMI provides education and support programs for those with mental illnesses and their families, and they provide a voice for people affected by mental illnesses by advocating for them with public and private policy makers for better legislation and more effective treatment options.

Founded in 1959, WellSpring Resources is a total mental wellness resource serving

Madison, Greene, Jersey, Calhoun, and St. Clair counties. WellSpring’s compassionate professionals work with children, adults and families to inspire hope and personal growth, providing offices in Alton, Jerseyville, and East St. Louis. Last year, more than 3,500 people sought to change their lives for the better through WellSpring’s behavioral health and substance abuse services. WellSpring Resources accepts most insurances.

For more information or to register for this class, please call the NAMI SWI office at (618) 798-9788. Registration in advance is required for this class.

