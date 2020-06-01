CARLINVILLE - Macoupin County Coroner Brad Targhetta released the names of four victims Monday morning after the small airplane crash Sunday in rural Carlinville

These were the names of the plane crash victims:

Joshua Daniel Sweers (pilot), 35, of Michigan.

Daniel A Shedd, 37, of Missouri.

Daniel Schlosser, 39, of Michigan.

John S Camilleri, 39, of New York.

On Sunday, May 31, 2020, Chief Deputy Coroner Anthony Kravanya and Deputy Coroner Dennis Gardner, responded to the report of a small airplane crash in rural Carlinville, Illinois in Macoupin County.

Upon arrival, on scene were Macoupin County Sheriff’s Department, Fire/Rescue from Carlinville and Girard, Ambulances from Gillespie-Benld Area Ambulance Service.

There were four victims that died in the crash and were pronounced at the scene at 4:27 p.m. by Chief Deputy Coroner. Kravanya.

The Macoupin County Sheriff’s Department along with and the Federal Aviation Administration will be conducting the investigation. The FAA started the investigation on Sunday and continues on Monday at the scene.

