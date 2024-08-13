GODFREY - From Monday to Sunday, there’s always something special happening at Tony’s Ranch House in Godfrey, with daily specials and reasonable prices - an increasingly rarer find in the local restaurant scene.

For their dedication to serving the community that has long supported them and much more, the Ranch House is basking in the spotlight of the North Alton-Godfrey Business Council (NAGBC).

Mary Mathews with Tony’s Ranch House appeared on Our Daily Show! on Riverbender.com to discuss the restaurant and the many benefits of joining the NAGBC. Mathews said she’s been a member of the council for four or five years, and described it as a “great community” dedicated to supporting local businesses.

“It [is] just a great community, a great group of people to work with - everybody trying to support everybody in a small town,” Mathews said. “Everybody’s just so friendly and happy to be there.”

Article continues after sponsor message

She also emphasized the amount of support they’ve received from the community, including their regular customers, who she credits with making it possible for them to keep prices under control even as food prices have skyrocketed in recent years.

“We really have tried,” Matthews said of keeping prices down. “I think a lot that helps with us is our customers and our regulars coming back so we can keep those prices down. It has been a struggle of course with everybody - the price of food has jumped drastically, so you do what you can and you run specials.”

There’s no shortage of specials at Tony’s Ranch House, with one running each day of the week. Mondays bring a meatloaf special to the menu, while cheeseburger specials run on Tuesdays and Thursdays, with a fried chicken special on Wednesdays, Saturdays, and Sunday - and of course, fish specials on Fridays.

Matthews added that “Greek Night” is held from 4-9 p.m. on the last Wednesday of every month at the Ranch House, during which the regular menu takes a temporary pause to exclusively offer Greek food (crafted from Matthews’ mothers’ recipes) for the evening.

Those planning on going Greek in the future should place a reservation by calling 618-466-9734 in advance, as she added they completely sold out last month. Customers can also call to place an order for pickup, though Matthews noted their cheeseburgers are offered for dine-in only.

To learn more about the NAGBC, visit nagbc.com. To find out more about Tony’s Ranch House, visit their website or see the full interview with Matthews at the top of this story, on Riverbender.com/video, or on the Riverbenbder.com Roku TV app.

More like this: