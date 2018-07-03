ALTON - The Alton Branch of the NAACP will host the 23rd Annual “Back To School/Stay In School” Event. The NAACP organizes the effort each year to provide regional students with the backpacks and supplies they need to start the school year and at no cost to families.

The event will take place on Saturday, August 11 at 10:00 a.m. at James Killion Park in Alton. Free backpacks and school supplies will be provided to nearly 1,000 youth in K-12 grade levels. The event also features a variety of booths and a keynote address to remind students of the importance regarding academics and good attendance at school. This year’s keynote address will be provided by Dr. Robert Daiber (ROE Superintendent) and Dr. Andrew Reinking (ROE Assistant Superintendent) from the Madison County Regional Office of Education (ROE).

The event will be hosted on the grounds of James Killion Park on Washington Avenue in Alton, Illinois. In addition to the supplies and program, students will also receive a picnic luncheon. Free bus transportation is also provided to the event. Students must be present to receive school supplies.

Vendors may set up tables at the event for no costs by contacting the NAACP Office at 465-1621.

Donations are still needed to help support the event. Donations can be mailed to the NAACP office at P.O. Box 1216 - Alton, IL 62002 or picked up by calling the NAACP Office.

