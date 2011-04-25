Amy Fair, Medical Department Supervisor at the Simmons Law Firm, will be recognized by the Alton Branch of the NAACP for her commitment to community service during the 43rd Annual NAACP Freedom Fund Banquet. The banquet, the organization’s single most important fundraiser of the year, will take place at 6 p.m., Saturday, May 7, 2011 at the Alton Holiday Inn.

Every year the Alton NAACP selects several local award recipients who the organization believes has contributed to building a better community. John Simmons, Chairman & CEO of the firm, said Fair was a fitting choice. “The dedication she gives to her family, her job and her clients made her an excellent selection for the NAACP’s annual recognition,” he said.

Fair, a proud mother of three grown children, has donated countless hours of her own time to improving the Riverbend community. She is an active volunteer for the Simmons Employee Foundation, which has cumulatively donated over a half million dollars to local charities including the Catholic Children’s Home, William M. BeDell Achievement and Resource Center, Habitat for Humanity, Madison County Challenger Baseball and New Opportunities, Inc. She has also served as the vice president of the Bethalto Booster Club, organized Wood River Relay for Life teams, and participated in the firm’s Adopt-A-Family Christmas program.

“Amy seems to do it all. She is a strong, family-oriented woman with a successful career who somehow finds the time to give back to her community,” Simmons said.

At the firm, Fair oversees 12 other women in the firm’s medical department who help clients diagnosed with mesothelioma and other asbestos-related diseases coordinate their medical records. Simmons said the work done by Amy and her staff is of great benefit to the firm’s clients.

In addition to Fair, this year’s honorees include: Lisa Brown, Alton Housing Authority Manager; David Elson, Alton School District Superintendent; Henrietta Young, East Elementary School Principal; Lance Callis, attorney at law, and his wife, Joan; Alton Housing Authority and Madison County Housing Authority; Dr. Robert Daiber, Madison County Regional Superintendent; and Circuit Court Judge Dennis Ruth.

“Events like the Freedom Fund Banquet provide an important forum to acknowledge all the good people in our community who make Alton a better place to live,” said Simmons.

About the Simmons firm:

The Simmons firm, headquartered in East Alton, Ill., is one of the country’s leading asbestos and mesothelioma law firms. With offices in Illinois, Missouri and California, the firm has represented over 2,000 patients and families affected by mesothelioma in every state. The Simmons firm’s mesothelioma lawyers have pledged over $15 million to cancer research and proudly supports mesothelioma medical researchers throughout the country in order to find a cure. For more information about the Simmons firm, visit http://www.simmonsfirm.com.

