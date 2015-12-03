ALTON - The Alton branch of the NAACP held its annual Christmas Shopping Spree at the Alton Target on Wednesday night and once again children’s faces lit up as they were able to purchase $100 of toys or clothes.

Alton branch of NAACP President James Gray said the annual program is something that touches his heart each year. He said he started the shopping spree for children because when he was 8 or 9 years old his mother wasn’t able to afford him any presents under the Christmas tree.

“My dad left when I was 8 years old and my mother raised us alone,” he said. “She couldn’t get us anything for Christmas. I thought when I became a man I would make sure all my kids received something for Christmas. When I started running the NAACP this is something I decided to do.”

Gray said he couldn’t thank the sponsors enough of the annual shopping spree and all the other activities the NAACP has throughout the year.

“I don’t feel like Santa Claus, but I feel like I am making a difference in children and the lives of families with this program each year,” he said.

Gray also thanked the Alton Target for working with him every year on the Christmas Shopping Spree and how much it meant to him.

“The Alton Target is very community oriented,” he said. “I call them and set the date and they always work with us.”

