CARROLLTON - The Carrollton Police issued a warning on its Facebook page Saturday Aug. 25, that it was investigating suspicious behavior concerning a child. Since that time, the area has been a bit on edge.

Wednesday on social media, a photo circulated of an unknown black Ford truck parked in front of swing set just after Cole Hill in Eldred. There is road construction going on at Cole Hill and a timer system so the road is limited to one lane. Two individuals were traveling together in separate vehicles, but one failed to make the signal light, which changes about every seven minutes.

The Ford truck was identified and it was a man who had gone up Cole Hill in Eldred to the top of the hill and was waiting on his relative for about the seven-minute period. The vehicle was parked in visible distance of a swing set, but there was no harm intended. The family that took the photo said they were fearful when they saw the black truck parked where it was with no front license plates.

The black truck is owned by a Florida driver and in Florida, front license plates are not required.

The Greene County Sheriff's Office acknowledged the black truck situation was simply a misunderstanding. The Carrollton Police also said at this time Thursday morning, it is not investigating anything related to a suspicious behavior involving a child.

“As in any case involving a child, we will always act on the side of our children. We should always remain vigilant when it comes to child safety and remember our community is not immune to those who might do harm.” - a statement on the Carrollton Police Facebook page.

