ALTON - Charges have been announced in the alleged bank robbery that took place on July 5, 2023, at the Carrollton Bank, 120 Homer Adams Parkway in Alton.

"At 4:04 p.m. on July 5, the Madison County Sheriff's Office responded to Carrollton Bank, 120 Homer Adams Pkwy., Alton, in reference to a bank robbery," Madison County Deputy Police Chief Marcos Pulido said. "Preliminary investigation revealed that a Black male, wearing a light gray sweatshirt and light colored blue jeans, entered the bank, inferred he had a weapon and demanded cash. No injuries were reported.

"The suspect then fled on foot. A witness observed a subject matching this description running nearby, on Martin Luther King Boulevard, in a wooded area, near the Alby Street overpass.

"A short time later, a subject was observed in that area, quickly entering a black passenger vehicle, that immediately fled upon seeing law enforcement. A vehicle pursuit ensued in which the driver fled on West Delmar, in Godfrey, then continued on Illinois Route 109 into Jersey County. With the assistance of the Jersey County Sheriff's Office, the driver of the vehicle was taken into custody without further incident."

There are several aspects of this investigation that are ongoing.

As it relates to the vehicle pursuit, on July 7, 2023, the driver, Kiyree D. Collins, 26, of the 1100 block of Putnam St., Alton, was charged by the Madison County State's Attorney's Office with:

Unlawful Possession of Weapons by a Felon and Aggravated Fleeing or Attempting To Elude a Police Officer. Bond was set at $75,000. No criminal charges have been filed against Kiyree Collins as it relates to the bank robbery investigation.

As the Carrollton Bank robbery investigation continued, Madison County Sheriff's Detectives followed up on additional leads and located items of evidence.

Today, after reviewing the details of the Carrollton Bank robbery investigation, the Madison County State's Attorney's Office charged Mylon A. Hughes, 27, of the 1900 block of Esther St., Alton with Aggravated Robbery.

The Honorable Judge Slemer set bail for Hughes at $500,000.

Mylon Hughes is currently in custody at the Madison County Sheriff's Office.

It is important to know that all the individuals charged and noted and/or associated with this post are innocent of the charge(s) filed, until such time as they are proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt in a court of law. The issuance of a charge/information or a warrant is based solely upon probable cause and is not proof of guilt.

