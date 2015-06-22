Mykah Rose Miller
Name: Mykah Rose Miller
Parents: Erica Dooley and Martin Miller
Get The Latest News!
Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.
Weight: 7 lbs 10 oz
Length: 19.5 in.
Birthdate: 5/24/15
Time: 4:09 PM
Hospital: St. Anthony's
Siblings: McKenzie Dooley (12) Layla Bock (10) Austin Bock (8)
Grandparents: Jerry and Julie Cox of Moro, Debbie Tilton of Raleigh, NC, Mike and Carol Miller of Alton and Margaret Miller of Arvada, CO.
Great Grandparents:Jerry and Sharon Cox of Alton and Cynthia Tilton of Godfrey.
More like this: