Name: Mykah Rose Miller

Parents: Erica Dooley and Martin Miller

Weight: 7 lbs 10 oz

Length: 19.5 in.

Birthdate: 5/24/15

Time: 4:09 PM

Hospital: St. Anthony's

Siblings: McKenzie Dooley (12) Layla Bock (10) Austin Bock (8)

Grandparents: Jerry and Julie Cox of Moro, Debbie Tilton of Raleigh, NC, Mike and Carol Miller of Alton and Margaret Miller of Arvada, CO.

Great Grandparents:Jerry and Sharon Cox of Alton and Cynthia Tilton of Godfrey.

