ALTON - My Just Desserts has gone through some recent changes with head baker Yvonne Campbell stepping up after owner Ann Badasch decided to retire.

Badasch left a legacy with her years of work with My Just Desserts, bringing it to a household name in the Riverbend area. Campbell said the last couple weeks have been a quite a bit to handle but the positive support from the community has made the transition a very enjoyable process.

“Everything has been going awesome,” Campbell said. “We’ve been having a lot of positive reactions from new customers and our regulars.”

Campbell said a million thanks are owed to everyone for supporting My Just Desserts during the transition and added that customers can expect more excitement soon with a grand opening and relaunch set for the second weekend of August.

For more information on My Just Desserts or to check out their menu visit myjustdesserts.org or stop by on the location on the corner of Alby and Broadway for Italian beef sandwich on a pretzel bun with macaroni and cheese and peanut butter fudge for dessert during All-Star Restaurant Week.

